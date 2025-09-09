Oil Prices Rise In Global Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Oil prices increased in global trading.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude rose by $0.45 to settle at $66.47 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude increased by $0.41 to $62.67 per barrel.
Recent Stories
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA
More Stories From World
-
Oil prices rise in global markets3 minutes ago
-
UN rights chief slams Israel's 'genocidal' Gaza rhetoric, calls enclave 'a graveyard'12 hours ago
-
UN allocates additional $5 million to support Pakistan's response to devastating floods: Spokesperso ..12 hours ago
-
MoU signed to facilitate China-Pak coop in maize breeding, industrialization12 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Saudi envoy discuss geo-political situation13 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, business leaders discuss trade prospects13 hours ago
-
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent18 hours ago
-
Defence and Martyrs Day commemorated in Beijing21 hours ago
-
2025 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao West Coast New Area21 hours ago
-
International ocean-themed calligraphy, painting exhibition kicks off in Qingdao, China21 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends 50-truck aid convoy to Syria under KSrelief initiative23 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Defence Day symbolizes nation's resilience & valour of armed forces, Amb. Rizwan Sheikh1 day ago