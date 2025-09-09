Oil prices rise in global markets

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Oil prices increased in global trading.

On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude rose by $0.45 to settle at $66.47 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude increased by $0.41 to $62.67 per barrel.