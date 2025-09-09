Spain Announces Sanctions On Israel Over Gaza War
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:28 PM
Sánchez says measures were intended to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinian people and to pressure Israel over its military actions
MADRID: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) Spain on Tuesdsy imposed sweeping sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez vowing to hold Israel accountable for what he described as the genocide of Palestinians.
In a televised address, Sánchez said the measures were intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people and to pressure Israel over its military actions.
Under the new sanctions, Spain has suspended all defense trade and halted arms supplies to Israel.
The military vessels and aircraft carrying weapons will no longer be permitted to use Spanish ports or airspace.
The Spanish government has also banned the entry of individuals accused of involvement in atrocities against Palestinians and prohibited the import of products manufactured in Israeli settlements.
The announcement has triggered a sharp deterioration in bilateral ties, with Madrid recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv.
In response, Israel’s foreign minister condemned Spain’s decision and declared restrictions on two Spanish ministers.
The diplomatic sources noted that the move aligns with growing European pressure on Israel as Belgium recently recognized the State of Palestine and introduced similar sanctions including a ban on Israeli flights and settlement goods.
The Spanish government said the measures reflect its firm stance on international law and human rights while pledging continued support for efforts to end the Gaza conflict.
Recent Stories
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
More Stories From World
-
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war1 minute ago
-
Oil prices rise in global markets9 minutes ago
-
UN rights chief slams Israel's 'genocidal' Gaza rhetoric, calls enclave 'a graveyard'12 hours ago
-
UN allocates additional $5 million to support Pakistan's response to devastating floods: Spokesperso ..12 hours ago
-
MoU signed to facilitate China-Pak coop in maize breeding, industrialization12 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Saudi envoy discuss geo-political situation13 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, business leaders discuss trade prospects13 hours ago
-
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent18 hours ago
-
Defence and Martyrs Day commemorated in Beijing21 hours ago
-
2025 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao West Coast New Area21 hours ago
-
International ocean-themed calligraphy, painting exhibition kicks off in Qingdao, China21 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends 50-truck aid convoy to Syria under KSrelief initiative23 hours ago