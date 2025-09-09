Open Menu

Spain Announces Sanctions On Israel Over Gaza War

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:28 PM

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Sánchez says measures were intended to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinian people and to pressure Israel over its military actions

MADRID: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) Spain on Tuesdsy imposed sweeping sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez vowing to hold Israel accountable for what he described as the genocide of Palestinians.

In a televised address, Sánchez said the measures were intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people and to pressure Israel over its military actions.

Under the new sanctions, Spain has suspended all defense trade and halted arms supplies to Israel.

The military vessels and aircraft carrying weapons will no longer be permitted to use Spanish ports or airspace.

The Spanish government has also banned the entry of individuals accused of involvement in atrocities against Palestinians and prohibited the import of products manufactured in Israeli settlements.

The announcement has triggered a sharp deterioration in bilateral ties, with Madrid recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv.

In response, Israel’s foreign minister condemned Spain’s decision and declared restrictions on two Spanish ministers.

The diplomatic sources noted that the move aligns with growing European pressure on Israel as Belgium recently recognized the State of Palestine and introduced similar sanctions including a ban on Israeli flights and settlement goods.

The Spanish government said the measures reflect its firm stance on international law and human rights while pledging continued support for efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Israel Palestine Gaza Madrid Spain Belgium All From Government

Recent Stories

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

1 minute ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

4 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

12 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

13 hours ago
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

13 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

13 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

13 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

13 hours ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

13 hours ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

13 hours ago

More Stories From World