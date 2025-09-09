Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sánchez says measures were intended to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinian people and to pressure Israel over its military actions

MADRID: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) Spain on Tuesdsy imposed sweeping sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez vowing to hold Israel accountable for what he described as the genocide of Palestinians.

In a televised address, Sánchez said the measures were intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people and to pressure Israel over its military actions.

Under the new sanctions, Spain has suspended all defense trade and halted arms supplies to Israel.

The military vessels and aircraft carrying weapons will no longer be permitted to use Spanish ports or airspace.

The Spanish government has also banned the entry of individuals accused of involvement in atrocities against Palestinians and prohibited the import of products manufactured in Israeli settlements.

The announcement has triggered a sharp deterioration in bilateral ties, with Madrid recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv.

In response, Israel’s foreign minister condemned Spain’s decision and declared restrictions on two Spanish ministers.

The diplomatic sources noted that the move aligns with growing European pressure on Israel as Belgium recently recognized the State of Palestine and introduced similar sanctions including a ban on Israeli flights and settlement goods.

The Spanish government said the measures reflect its firm stance on international law and human rights while pledging continued support for efforts to end the Gaza conflict.