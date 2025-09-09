Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.61 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.62

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.2 and Rs 283, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 25 paisa to close at Rs 330.

90 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.65, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 1.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.98 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 380.78.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed Rs 76.67 and the Saudi Riyal went by 01 paisa to close Rs75.06, respectively.

