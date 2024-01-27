Pakistan, Marshall Islands Establish Diplomatic Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and the Marshall Islands, a Pacific country situated between Hawaii and the Philippines, established diplomatic relations at a ceremony in New York on Friday.
Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram and his Marshall Islands' counterpart, Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua, signed a joint communiqué to formalize the relationship between their countries.
The signing ceremony, held at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was attended by the diplomats of the two countries.
The Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the central Pacific Ocean. With Majuro as its capital, the country gained independence in 1986.
Ambassador Akram called the occasion 'auspicious', saying that the forging of formal diplomatic relations would open up more avenues to deepen cooperation. Even before that, the Pakistani envoy said the two countries were cooperating on key matters at the United Nations.
Pakistan, he said, considered the Marshall Islands an important country, highlighting the leading role the two countries played in the establishment of the landmark Loss and Damage Fund as well as its operationalization at COP28.
In her remarks, Ambassador Kabua said that she was privileged to be representing her country at the formal start of a journey of friendship and partnership with Pakistan.
She said that her mission had excellent understanding with its Pakistani counterpart, which was reflected in the commonality of positions on several issues, such as climate change and UN Security Council reform.
The Ambassador said that she was eager to work closely with Ambassador Akram in efforts to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries.
Ambassador Kabua expressed appreciation for Ambassador Akram's strong advocacy of the cause of small island nations at the United Nations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Washington approves sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey3 minutes ago
-
Jury orders Trump to pay $83m for sex assault defamation3 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India vs England 1st Test scoreboard3 minutes ago
-
LPGA Drive On Championship scores4 minutes ago
-
Ake strikes late as Man City oust Spurs from FA Cup13 minutes ago
-
'I'll sleep a bit better' says Guardiola after Klopp bombshell13 minutes ago