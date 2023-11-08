Open Menu

Pakistani Scholar Wins Prize At UNIDO Global Call In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) At the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, Prof. Dr. Zeeshan Ali, Dean Faculty of Engineering, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, finds his first visit to China rewarding.

At the award ceremony of the UNIDO Global Call 2023 initiated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), he won the third prize in this global competition that aims to collect outstanding green energy solutions from all countries in the world and had an opportunity to present his innovative Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) solution at the shiny exhibition stand of UNIDO.

“Basically, my project is about improving the stability of wind power provision by adding an auxiliary system so that wind can be produced even under conditions where the natural wind is at very low speed”, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

“Take the solar system as an analogy, it works well during the daytime when there is sunshine. If it's cloudy, the efficiency goes down. The same applies to wind. There is not sufficient wind throughout the year.

Maybe in April to September, there is heavy wind or fast wind, but from October to March, the wind speed can be very low, and the energy conversion efficiency is very low.

“My system is working on another auxiliary system, which is using another small unit that is producing enough wind speed to rotate the wind turbine or the rotor. That's an innovation to the existing system. It doesn't rely only on the natural wind, but also the kind of artificial wind. It provides wind energy non-stop at a capacity ranging from 300 to 1,000 watts”, he explained.

Currently, the system has already been applied in Karachi. By bringing it to the attention of global investors seeking opportunities at one of the largest international expos in China, he is expecting this Pakistani solution can be applied to more residences, hospitals, hotels, etc. and meanwhile contribute to SDG goals.

“I’m wowed by the incessant flow of visitors at CIIE. The open market in China has given numerous startups like mine to seize a place in the highly competitive business arena”, he added.

APP/asg

