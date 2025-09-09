Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Elects To Bat First Against Hong Kong In Opener Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:54 PM
Inaugural fixture of tournament is being played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday.
The inaugural fixture of the tournament is being played at the Zayed cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Afghanistan’s skipper Rashid Khan, after winning the toss, announced his team’s decision to set a target for Hong Kong.
The Asia Cup 2025 marks the beginning of regional cricketing action, with Afghanistan aiming to secure a strong start to the competition.
