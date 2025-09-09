Open Menu

UN Allocates Additional $5 Million To Support Pakistan's Response To Devastating Floods: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has allocated $5 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support Pakistan's response to the floods that continue to hit and devastate many parts of the country, a world body's spokesperson said Monday.

The new allocation comes on top of a $600,000 earmarked by OCHA’s Asia and the Pacific Regional Fund, as well as the $250,000 sanctioned by the Pakistan Country-Based Pooled Fund for local NGOs.

"The funds will support cash transfers, health, water and sanitation, shelter and food, among other urgent needs," UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, while calling for more funds to deal with the situation.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are working hand-in-hand with the government," to provide relief to the survivors in flood-hit areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Dujarric, citing UN reports, said that many villages remain submerged, with some water depths up to 10 meters, delaying obviously humanitarian access and the ability to assess the situation.

Priority needs include sanitation and hygiene, health, shelter, food and water, he said.

"Our partners working in health have expressed concerns over a rise in waterborne diseases in many parts," the spokesperson said.

"We are working to supporting the Government-led response and OCHA has deployed staff to the affected area in Punjab to support the coordination efforts.

"While these new funds will enable lifesaving aid, existing resources are nearly exhausted and urgent additional funding is critically needed", Dujarric added.

