Palace Releases Altered Image Of UK's Princess Catherine
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 08:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Kensington Palace released an altered photograph of Britain's Princess Catherine on Sunday, leading AFP and other news agencies to withdraw the image, the first to be officially released since her abdominal surgery.
The photo, issued to mark Mother's Day in Britain, shows the smiling Princess of Wales sitting on a garden chair, dressed in jeans, a sweater and a dark jacket, surrounded by her three laughing children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
But close examination shows that Princess Charlotte's left hand is misaligned with the sleeve of her cardigan, casting doubt on the authenticity of the image.
After publishing the photo provided by the palace, the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP decided to withdraw it.
"It has come to light that this handout photo... had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems," the agency said in a note to clients.
The AP said it had retracted the image because on "closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards".
Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
The release of the photograph came after an unusually long public absence for Kate.
The 42-year-old princess, whose husband Prince William is heir to the British throne, has been recovering from surgery mainly at their home in Windsor, west of London, since leaving hospital on January 29.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," read a message accompanying the palace's photo on the social media platform X.
"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," said the message, which was signed "C" for Catherine.
In a statement, the palace said the photo was taken "in Windsor earlier this week" by Prince William.
It was the first official image of Kate released by the royal family since her hospitalisation at the London Clinic on January 16 for an abdominal surgery.
Recent Stories
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
More Stories From World
-
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon3 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results3 minutes ago
-
Arsenal pain pushing Leverkusen title run, says Xhaka13 minutes ago
-
Germany braces for new week of strikes in rail, air travel6 hours ago
-
Portugal centre-right opposition party wins election: exit poll6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Galderma6 hours ago
-
Student's murder allegedly by a migrant fans US political flames6 hours ago
-
France's Macron announces bill for assisted dying7 hours ago
-
Young Republican senator's rebuttal to Biden draws bipartisan gibes7 hours ago
-
Gregoritsch helps Freiburg past Bochum ahead of West Ham trip8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Military aircraft from 5 countries drop aid over Gaza8 hours ago