Palestine Ready To Negotiate With Whoever Wins Israeli Election - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Palestine Ready to Negotiate With Whoever Wins Israeli Election - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Palestinian National Authority will have talks with anyone who wins the Israeli snap parliamentary election and forms a new government, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Israel held a general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot.

According to exit polls, Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Netanyahu's party Likud can gain 31-33 seats.

"First and foremost, we respect results of the democratic election in Israel. We are ready to sit [down] to continue negotiations with whoever is capable of forming a government," Maliki, said, quoted by Arabiya tv channel.

In July, the Palestinian authorities decided to suspend all agreements with Israel in response to Israel demolishing the Wadi Hummus settlement in Jerusalem.

