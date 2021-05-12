Palestinian Diplomat Believes Situation in East Jerusalem Can Get Beyond Control

Palestine is afraid that the situation in East Jerusalem can spiral out of control and hopes that Arab nations and the international community in general will make Israel revise its policy, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Palestine is afraid that the situation in East Jerusalem can spiral out of control and hopes that Arab nations and the international community in general will make Israel revise its policy, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday.

Nofal slammed Israel's policy on Palestinian settlements in East Jerusalem as "racist.

"

"We are afraid that the events can fully get out of control and I hope now that the attitude of the Arab nations and the international community will somehow make Israel stop this policy," Nofal said at a press conference.

"Even if Israel improves relations with all Arab states but does not improve relations with Palestine, there will still be a risk of crisis emergence," the ambassador noted.