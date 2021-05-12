UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Diplomat Believes Situation In East Jerusalem Can Get Beyond Control

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:12 PM

Palestinian Diplomat Believes Situation in East Jerusalem Can Get Beyond Control

Palestine is afraid that the situation in East Jerusalem can spiral out of control and hopes that Arab nations and the international community in general will make Israel revise its policy, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Palestine is afraid that the situation in East Jerusalem can spiral out of control and hopes that Arab nations and the international community in general will make Israel revise its policy, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday.

Nofal slammed Israel's policy on Palestinian settlements in East Jerusalem as "racist.

"

"We are afraid that the events can fully get out of control and I hope now that the attitude of the Arab nations and the international community will somehow make Israel stop this policy," Nofal said at a press conference.

"Even if Israel improves relations with all Arab states but does not improve relations with Palestine, there will still be a risk of crisis emergence," the ambassador noted.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Jerusalem All Arab

Recent Stories

Babuk Group Releases Hacked Data From Washington P ..

33 seconds ago

Japan Weighs Extra $700Mln Contribution for WHO-Le ..

34 seconds ago

First-ever truck from Uzbekistan reach Pakistan un ..

37 seconds ago

KSA to invest US 500 mln dollar to strengthen ener ..

39 seconds ago

Foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in ..

8 minutes ago

US Intelligence Chief Visits Seoul in Preparation ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.