Palestinian Films 'more Important Than Ever', Directors Say In Cannes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Cannes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Veteran Palestinian film director Rashid Masharawi was abroad when the Gaza war broke out last year, so he decided to hand over the camera to other filmmakers still inside the besieged territory.
"They are the story" of Masharawi's project, which he presented at the Cannes Film Festival in France, more than seven months after the conflict erupted.
"They were fighting to protect their lives, their families, to search for food, for wood to make a fire," said Masharawi
The result is a collection of short films called "Ground Zero" recounting the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and ensuing humanitarian disaster from the perspective of civilians on the ground.
In one, a mother displaced by the conflict plops her daughter in a large white bucket and, with a clean Turkish coffee pot, gently pours water over her to bathe her.
In another, a man recounts his 24-hour ordeal under rubble after the building he was in collapsed.
Masharawi directed the 20 teams in Gaza from abroad -- a process he described as "very, very, very difficult".
"Sometimes we needed to wait one week to 10 days just to be in contact with somebody, or just to have internet to upload material," said Masharawi, who was born in Gaza.
At other times, teams were busy searching for a tent, finding insulin for a director's mother, or "an ambulance to go and save some kids".
The films are part of several Palestinian tales screening at the festival, including Mehdi Fleifel's Athens-set refugee drama "To A Land Unknown".
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From World
-
Norway says will close border to Russia tourists9 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv: governor19 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah29 minutes ago
-
UK parties sharpen knives as general election looms29 minutes ago
-
S. Korea, Japan, China to hold first trilateral summit since 201949 minutes ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win59 minutes ago
-
UK parties hit campaign trail as general election looms59 minutes ago
-
Top UN court says to rule Friday on S.Africa Gaza ceasefire bid59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US.working to promote mutually beneficial ties: Masood Khan59 minutes ago
-
Nepali smashes women's record for fastest ascent of Everest59 minutes ago
-
At mercy of cartels, thousands of Mexicans seek refuge in US1 hour ago
-
IMF warns France to cut debt, sees higher deficit1 hour ago