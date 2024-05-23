Open Menu

Palestinian Films 'more Important Than Ever', Directors Say In Cannes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Palestinian films 'more important than ever', directors say in Cannes

Cannes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Veteran Palestinian film director Rashid Masharawi was abroad when the Gaza war broke out last year, so he decided to hand over the camera to other filmmakers still inside the besieged territory.

"They are the story" of Masharawi's project, which he presented at the Cannes Film Festival in France, more than seven months after the conflict erupted.

"They were fighting to protect their lives, their families, to search for food, for wood to make a fire," said Masharawi

The result is a collection of short films called "Ground Zero" recounting the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and ensuing humanitarian disaster from the perspective of civilians on the ground.

In one, a mother displaced by the conflict plops her daughter in a large white bucket and, with a clean Turkish coffee pot, gently pours water over her to bathe her.

In another, a man recounts his 24-hour ordeal under rubble after the building he was in collapsed.

Masharawi directed the 20 teams in Gaza from abroad -- a process he described as "very, very, very difficult".

"Sometimes we needed to wait one week to 10 days just to be in contact with somebody, or just to have internet to upload material," said Masharawi, who was born in Gaza.

At other times, teams were busy searching for a tent, finding insulin for a director's mother, or "an ambulance to go and save some kids".

The films are part of several Palestinian tales screening at the festival, including Mehdi Fleifel's Athens-set refugee drama "To A Land Unknown".

Related Topics

Fire Internet Film And Movies Water Gaza France Rashid Man From Refugee

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

16 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

16 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

16 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

16 hours ago

More Stories From World