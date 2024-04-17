Palestinian leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said Wednesday he will host the Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Turkey this weekend

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said Wednesday he will host the Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Turkey this weekend.

"The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend," Erdogan, told lawmakers.

Private television channel NTV reported that the two men would meet on Saturday at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul.

Their last meeting was in July 2023 when Erdogan hosted Haniyeh at the presidential palace in Ankara alongside Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.