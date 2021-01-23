UrduPoint.com
Papua New Guinea Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

Sat 23rd January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the eastern part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 03:19 GMT, 36 kilometers (over 22 miles) northwest of the town of Finschhafen.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 29.3 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

