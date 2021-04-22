Paris Sees No Need for 'Normandy' Summit Yet - Ambassador in Kiev

France has so far not observed any prerequisites for a summit of Normandy format leaders, Ambassador in Kiev Etienne de Poncins told Ukrainian media in an interview

The Normandy Four group Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 as a mediator of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, after the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev in February of that year. In response, Kiev launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"We have always supported holding the summit in the Normandy format, this prospect is on the agenda, but it is necessary to provide meaningful political conditions for this meeting .

.. As of today, we state that, unfortunately, the prerequisites for holding the summit have not yet been met," de Poncins told the Ukrinform news agency.

Ukraine and Western nations have recently voiced concerns over the situation on Ukraine's border, including the alleged Russian military buildup, and urged Moscow to deescalate.

In response, Moscow has maintained that all troop movements are aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own buildup near Russia's borders. Russia has also repeatedly said it was not party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.