Parkland school shooter apologizes for attack that left 17 dead

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Nikolas Cruz, the former student who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, apologized to relatives of the victims in court on Wednesday.

"I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

"It brings me nightmares," Cruz said.