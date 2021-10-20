UrduPoint.com

Parkland School Shooter Apologizes For Attack That Left 17 Dead

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

Parkland school shooter apologizes for attack that left 17 dead

Nikolas Cruz, the former student who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, apologized to relatives of the victims in court on Wednesday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Nikolas Cruz, the former student who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, apologized to relatives of the victims in court on Wednesday.

"I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

"It brings me nightmares," Cruz said.

Related Topics

Murder Student Florida Court

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADN ..

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADNOC&#039;s BoD Executive Commit ..

10 minutes ago
 US Records Cases of New Delta-Related Ay4.2 Varian ..

US Records Cases of New Delta-Related Ay4.2 Variant, But Not in Any Clusters - C ..

44 seconds ago
 Forests protection essential to provide conducive ..

Forests protection essential to provide conducive environment to future generati ..

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan secures chairmanship of INFOFISH

Pakistan secures chairmanship of INFOFISH

47 seconds ago
 More than 2 kg drugs recovered

More than 2 kg drugs recovered

5 minutes ago
 Father stabbed his own son to death

Father stabbed his own son to death

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.