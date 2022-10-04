Peace in Ukraine Possible if Biden Administration Halts Military Aid - Ex-US State Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Chances for peace between Russia and Ukraine are possible only when the United States stops sending billions of Dollars in weapons to Kiev, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Last week, the United States pledged an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new HIMARS systems. The Pentagon said the US has now committed nearly $17 billion in military aid to Ukraine since January 2021.

"I think that there may be some chance for peace when people begin to realize that we (the United States) need to stop sending money for weapons across the globe," Black said. "I think the West's determination was that the war should continue, regardless of how many Ukrainians died in the process. And certainly, you know, not caring how many Russians died in the process."

The overspending that has been taking place in the West, he added, has destabilized the Currency markets and caused all sorts of economic dislocations.

Black said it is unclear if talks to end the conflict in Ukraine can be successful.

"I think we're going to have to see what unfolds during the winter time," Black said. "I think there will be some more turning inward both in the United States and in Europe, and hopefully that will generate some movement towards peace talks, but right now the situation is very murky."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself campaigned in 2019 on the promise to stop the conflict in Donbas and revive the Minsk piece accords, the former lawmaker said. However, under the influence of NATO and the West, he reversed course and became "a man of war," black added.

Meanwhile, Black said the US needs to start taking care of things back home rather than sending military aid, especially given the economy is becoming shakier by the day.

Last week, US Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed legislation that contained $12.4 billion in new aid for Ukraine, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance, $3 billion in security aid, $2.8 billion for US European Command and $1.5 billion to replenish US weapons stocks.