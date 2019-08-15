Pence to Discuss Brexit, Iran, Russia During Trip to Europe Next Month - Statement

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence will visit the United Kingdom, Ireland and Iceland in the beginning of September to discuss trade, Brexit and countering Russian and Iranian aggression, the Office of the Vice President said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland this September on behalf of President Donald Trump," the release said.

Pence will kick off his trip on September 3 in Iceland, where he highlight the country's strategic importance, NATO's efforts to counter Russian aggression and bilateral opportunities to expand trade and investment.

The US vice president will then head to the United Kingdom on September 4-5 where he will focus on strengthening bilateral relations amid the United Kingdom's impending departure from the European Union as well as countering Iranian aggression in the middle East and addressing the threat of Chinese malign influence.

Pence will conclude his trip in Irleland at the invitation of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on September 6. The vice president will voice the United States' commitment to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability in Ireland by upholding the Good Friday agreement. Pence will also focus his discussions on economic opportunities, including trade and investment.