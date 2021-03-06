UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Assessing Its Networks For Possible Damage After Microsoft Breach - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The US Defense Department is currently evaluating whether its networks sustained any damage earlier this week in an attack on Microsoft's email service, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"We are aware of the microsoft threat intelligence center's report.

We are currently assessing our networks right now for any evidence of impact," Kirby said in a press briefing on Thursday. "We are also... taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to the situation."

Microsoft in a blog post on Tuesday said it uncovered exploits that a China-based group was able to use to access email accounts and install malware.

