Pentagon Disappointed with Barring Microsoft from JEDI Contract - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Pentagon is disappointed with the court ruling to block microsoft from working on the military JEDI cloud-computing contract and sees it as an unnecessary delay, Department of Defense spokesman Robert Carver told reporters.

"We are disappointed in today's ruling and believe the actions taken in this litigation have unnecessarily delayed implementing DoD's modernization strategy and deprived our warfighters of a set of capabilities they urgently need," Carver said no Thursday. "However, we are confident in our award of the JEDI Cloud contract to Microsoft and remain focused on getting this critical capability into the hands of our warfighters as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"

A US judge issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday temporarily halting the $10 billion JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft last October in light of a pending Amazon lawsuit, CNBC reported.

According to the report, Amazon argues that the bidding process was unfair because of US President Donald Trump's bias against the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos.