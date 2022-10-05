Pentagon Remarks on Possible Strikes on Crimea Confirm US Involvement in Conflict- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The recent remarks from the Pentagon on possible strikes of multiple launch rocket systems on Crimea confirm the involvement of the United States in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said on Tuesday that Ukraine is able to strike most Russian targets, including in Crimea, using existing US-provided arms like the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) used with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

"(Such statements) both directly and indirectly confirm the direct involvement of the United States in this conflict, which creates an extremely dangerous situation," Peskov told reporters.