WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The US Defense Department said on Friday that systems made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to US national security.

"The Department of Defense (DOD) position is that systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to national security," the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Existing DOD policy and practices associated with the use of these systems by US government entities and forces working with US military services remain unchanged contrary to any written reports not approved for release by the DOD."

The Pentagon said that a recent report indicating that certain DJI drones had been approved by the US government for the procurement and use by several US agencies is inaccurate, and the release of that information was unauthorized.