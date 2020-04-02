Philippine Ambassador To Lebanon Dies Of COVID-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:16 PM
Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla died from COVID-19 complications early on Thursday at a Lebanese hospital, the National News Agency reported
BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla died from COVID-19 complications early on Thursday at a Lebanese hospital, the National news Agency reported.
The Philippine foreign ministry has announced the death of the 62-year-old ambassador from the coronavirus.
Since December 2019, she had spearheaded the voluntary mass repatriation program of the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.
Lebanon has been fighting COVID-19 since Feb. 21 and the number of infections in the country has reached 479, with a death toll of 14.