Philippine 'Cumbersome' Bureaucracy Hinders Sputnik V Orders - Top Diplomat

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Philippines has not received a lot of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia due to the internal bureaucratic matters but considers it to be very safe and would need more deliveries of it, Philippine Foreign Affairs Minister Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik.

"We have a very cumbersome bureaucracy," Locsin said on Friday when asked whether the Philippines was interested in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. "But then Germany also turned to Russia for Gamaleya (Sputnik V vaccine) and that's a huge mark. So, we haven't gotten that much but we have started to get (the vaccine) already. That (vaccine) is very well known and very safe, and it doesn't cause side effects when you take it."

Locsin added that the Philippines would like to get as many Sputnik V doses as possible because his country really needs them.