UrduPoint.com

Philippine Police On High Alert Following Explosions On Mindanao Island

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosions on Mindanao Island

The Philippine National Police are on high alert across the country after a wave of explosions rocked the island of Mindanao in the southern part of the country in recent days, Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Philippine National Police are on high alert across the country after a wave of explosions rocked the island of Mindanao in the southern part of the country in recent days, Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Friday.

"After the continuous bombings in the said areas, the PNP raised the alert status nationwide to full alert so these won't happen again," Fajardo told reporters, as quoted by the ABS-CBN broadcaster.

The police is monitoring the operation of terminals and public transport, as well as providing marshals to protect buses and inspect the citizens' luggage, the official said, adding that the police have also deployed bomb-sniffling dogs.

Last week, improvised explosive devices were detonated in the cities of Koronadal and Tacurong, injuring at least five people. On Monday, two explosions occurred in the city of Isabela, the de facto capital of the Basilan province, including at a bus station. Three people were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police Alert

Recent Stories

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Dev ..

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Develop Nuclear Weapons

4 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban ..

Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Six held with narcotics, weapons

Six held with narcotics, weapons

4 minutes ago
 Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets t ..

Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets to check availability of subsid ..

4 minutes ago
 US continues to add jobs as wage gains slow

US continues to add jobs as wage gains slow

6 minutes ago
 14 shopkeepers fined Rs 51,500 for overcharging

14 shopkeepers fined Rs 51,500 for overcharging

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.