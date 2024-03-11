Open Menu

Philippines Aims To Produce Nearly 130,000 Semiconductor Talents By 2028

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Philippines aims to produce nearly 130,000 semiconductor talents by 2028

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Philippines is poised to produce a "robust talent pool" of 128,000 semiconductor professionals, including engineers and technicians, by 2028, the country's President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said Monday.

The Philippines is "ready to meet the expanding needs of high-technology industries," Marcos said in his address during the courtesy call of the U.S. government and Presidential Trade and Investment Mission delegation led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the presidential palace.

The semiconductor and electronics sector is the top performer in the Philippines' merchandise exports, accounting for about 60 percent of the total merchandise exports.

The country is recognized as a critical player in the global semiconductor value chain, particularly in assembly and packaging.

The Philippines looks forward to playing a role in the research and development, advanced assembly, packaging, and test requirements of the semiconductor industry, Marcos said.

This volume attests to the quality of the Filipino workforce, which is "young, highly skilled, fast learners, creative, productive, adaptable to diverse cultures," Marcos said.

Related Topics

Assembly Exports Philippines Commerce National University Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

4 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World