Philippines Aims To Produce Nearly 130,000 Semiconductor Talents By 2028
Published March 11, 2024
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Philippines is poised to produce a "robust talent pool" of 128,000 semiconductor professionals, including engineers and technicians, by 2028, the country's President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said Monday.
The Philippines is "ready to meet the expanding needs of high-technology industries," Marcos said in his address during the courtesy call of the U.S. government and Presidential Trade and Investment Mission delegation led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the presidential palace.
The semiconductor and electronics sector is the top performer in the Philippines' merchandise exports, accounting for about 60 percent of the total merchandise exports.
The country is recognized as a critical player in the global semiconductor value chain, particularly in assembly and packaging.
The Philippines looks forward to playing a role in the research and development, advanced assembly, packaging, and test requirements of the semiconductor industry, Marcos said.
This volume attests to the quality of the Filipino workforce, which is "young, highly skilled, fast learners, creative, productive, adaptable to diverse cultures," Marcos said.
