Photo Of Medvedchuk In Handcuffs Shared On Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

A photo of detained Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, has been shared in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) A photo of detained Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, has been shared in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU (the Security Service of Ukraie). Well done! Details will be revealed later," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel and shared the photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs.

