Pirates Abduct 5 People Off Ghana Coast - Maritime Security Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Pirates attacked a fishing boat and kidnapped its five crew members in the Gulf of Guinea in the vicinity of Ghana, maritime security firm Dryad Global said on Thursday.

"Pirates are understood to have kidnapped 5 crew members comprised of the following individuals: Captain- Korean; Chief Officer- Chinese; Second Officer - Chinese; Chief Engineer - Chinese; Bosun - Russian," the firm said.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening 65 nautical miles south of Tema city.

The company's account of the attack suggests that a speedboat with eight pirates on board approached the fishing boat, whereupon five armed pirates took control of the vessel, sailed 100 nautical miles south, and abandoned it.

The Gulf of Guinea remains the world's most dangerous place for commercial ships in terms of piracy. The International Chamber of Commerce's maritime bureau estimates that this part of the Atlantic accounted for nearly half of all reported attacks in the first quarter of 2021.