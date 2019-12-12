UrduPoint.com
Poklonskaya Urges Closer Crimea-India Ties In Trade, Tourism, Culture On New Delhi Trip

Poklonskaya Urges Closer Crimea-India Ties in Trade, Tourism, Culture on New Delhi Trip

Crimea and India have already made the "first step" in trade in agriculture, with the peninsula eager to build on the progress and expand it into tourism, education and culture, Natalya Poklonskaya, a Russian lawmaker representing the peninsula, told Sputnik during her working visit to New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Crimea and India have already made the "first step" in trade in agriculture, with the peninsula eager to build on the progress and expand it into tourism, education and culture, Natalya Poklonskaya, a Russian lawmaker representing the peninsula, told Sputnik during her working visit to New Delhi.

Earlier in the week, Poklonskaya, a deputy head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, attended a BRICS conference in New Delhi timed to Human Rights Day. She also met with Indian lower house speaker Om Birla and invited him to visit the peninsula.

Speaking with Sputnik, Poklonskaya said that Russian-Indian relations were "very important" and would only continue thriving.

"Certainly, we are discussing the issues of strengthening ties, including in trade and, in particular, relations between India and the Republic of Crimea.

We are ready to consider all proposals. Moreover, I know that India and Crimea successfully cooperate in exports of saplings, fruit trees to India from our peninsula," she said, when asked about areas in which the two nations could expand cooperation.

According to the parliamentarian, as "the first step has been made: cooperation has been established in exports of fruit trees," Crimea is now interested in developing ties in trade, tourism, education, student and cultural exchanges.

She also especially highlighted the need to develop people-to-people contacts.

"I will also offer to the Crimean leadership and I am convinced that they will support me to organize Days or a Week of India in Crimea in the coming year," she added.

The lawmaker said that the initiative would let the sides learn more about each other and showcase their culture.

