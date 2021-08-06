Poland Sends Rescuers to Turkey to Assist in Fighting Wildfires - President Duda

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Poland has sent its rescuers to Turkey to help it fight the devastating wildfires, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"I have asked Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to provide assistance to Turkey that needs firefighting planes and helicopters.

Our firefighters will head for the site soon," Duda wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

He added that the friends of Poland in trouble could always count on Warsaw's assistance.

Since last week, massive wildfires have erupted in at least 35 Turkish provinces, chiefly on the country's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. Eight people have died as a result of the disaster, 864 more have been injured.