UrduPoint.com

Poland To Ban Russians From Simplified Employment Scheme - Family Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Poland to Ban Russians From Simplified Employment Scheme - Family Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Poland will exclude Russia from the list of countries to which the simplified employment procedure applies, the Polish Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Policy said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Interior and Administration has imposed restrictions on Russian citizens crossing the border of the Republic of Poland. In this regard, it is necessary to cancel the simplified access of Russian citizens to the Polish labor market," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the ban is expected to be adopted in October.

The simplified employment procedure in Poland applies to such countries as Russia, Moldova, Armenia, Georgia, and Belarus. Around 13,000 Russians were officially employed in Poland in the first half of 2022, according to the official data.

Earlier in September, Poland along with other Baltic states restricted the entry of Russians on their territories, including with Schengen visas, except for humanitarian cases.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Belarus Poland Georgia Moldova September October Border Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

53 minutes ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

1 hour ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

3 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

4 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.