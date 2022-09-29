Poland to Ban Russians From Simplified Employment Scheme - Family Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Poland will exclude Russia from the list of countries to which the simplified employment procedure applies, the Polish Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Policy said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Interior and Administration has imposed restrictions on Russian citizens crossing the border of the Republic of Poland. In this regard, it is necessary to cancel the simplified access of Russian citizens to the Polish labor market," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the ban is expected to be adopted in October.

The simplified employment procedure in Poland applies to such countries as Russia, Moldova, Armenia, Georgia, and Belarus. Around 13,000 Russians were officially employed in Poland in the first half of 2022, according to the official data.

Earlier in September, Poland along with other Baltic states restricted the entry of Russians on their territories, including with Schengen visas, except for humanitarian cases.