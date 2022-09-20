Poland to Bolster Eastern Flank With Abrams Tanks, Apache Helicopters - Defense Chief

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022

Poland will equip a division protecting the country's eastern flank with US-made Abrams battle tanks and Apache attack helicopters, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Poland will equip a division protecting the country's eastern flank with US-made Abrams battle tanks and Apache attack helicopters, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced Tuesday.

"This American-style division will soon be equipped with Abrams and Apaches. We saw Abrams and Apaches working together.

We saw that they create an impenetrable dam," he said.

Blaszczak traveled to the eastern Polish town of Nowa Deba, close to the Ukrainian border, to oversee a joint military exercise of the 18th Mechanized Division of the Polish armed forces and US and UK troops.

The minister said that the 18th Division, dubbed the Iron Division, was created four years ago to "close the Brest Gate," a large swath of flatlands that roll from eastern Poland to western Russia.

