UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Ruling PiS Leads In Parliamentary Elections With Nearly 46%- Electoral Commission

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:20 PM

Poland's Ruling PiS Leads in Parliamentary Elections With Nearly 46%- Electoral Commission

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski is currently the front runner of the parliamentary election race with 45.81 percent of the vote, the country's Electoral Commission announced on Monday after counting 71.89 percent of the ballots.

On Sunday, the day of the Polish parliamentary elections, exit polls showed that PiS was leading with 42.6 percent of the vote.

The PiS's closest rival from the opposition, the Civic Platform, is coming in second at 25.4 percent, two points lower than Sunday's exit poll predictions.

The general election to the Polish parliament was held on Sunday. Citizens were to elect 460 deputies to the lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.

Related Topics

Election Senate Parliament Vote Chamber Sunday From Race Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan launches campaign to tackle plastic p ..

17 seconds ago

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate to arriv ..

24 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

14 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.