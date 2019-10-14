WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski is currently the front runner of the parliamentary election race with 45.81 percent of the vote, the country's Electoral Commission announced on Monday after counting 71.89 percent of the ballots.

On Sunday, the day of the Polish parliamentary elections, exit polls showed that PiS was leading with 42.6 percent of the vote.

The PiS's closest rival from the opposition, the Civic Platform, is coming in second at 25.4 percent, two points lower than Sunday's exit poll predictions.

The general election to the Polish parliament was held on Sunday. Citizens were to elect 460 deputies to the lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.