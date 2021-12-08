UrduPoint.com

Polish Army Purchases 300 Used US Cougar Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

Poland's Ministry of National Defense has signed a contract for the purchase of 300 used MRAP Cougar armored vehicles from the United States, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday

"We have signed a contract with the US for the purchase of 300 used MRAP COUGAR vehicles.

The vehicles with training and logistics packages will be supplied to the Polish army in the first quarter of 2022 and will strengthen the potential of units located in the eastern part (of the country)," Blaszczak posted on Twitter.

MRAP, or mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, is an American light military vehicle designed to withstand improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and ambushes. The US launched the production of MRAPs in 2007 as a response to the increased threat of IEDs' during the Iraq War.

