Polish Border Guard Says Denied Entry To Over 120 Russian Citizens Since Early October

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Some 127 Russian citizens have been denied entry into Poland since the beginning of October, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

"In October, 896 Russian citizens entered Poland, while 1,310 people left," the border service said in a statement.

The majority of Russians arrived in Poland through the exclave region of Kaliningrad, according to the statement.

"At the same time, border guards did not allow 127 Russian citizens to enter Poland," the statement read.

In retaliation for the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the West has launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

In addition, the EU has decided to limit the movement of Russian citizens, terminating an agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia.

On September 19, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski signed an order to tighten restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the country.

According to the Polish authorities, the restrictions do not impose a complete ban on entry, as "reasonable exceptions will be made for dissidents, humanitarian purposes, family members, residence permit holders, to facilitate the transport of goods and transport services, diplomatic missions and transit traffic."

