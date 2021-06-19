WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The incident which Poland called a cyberattack from the Russian terrirory was in fact an internal leak, Polish newspaper Wyborcza reported on Friday, citing its sources.

On June 9, Polish chancellery chief Michal Dworczyk said that his email and social networks had been hacked. At the same time, he added that no secret information was stolen. On Tuesday, Poland stated that the country faced a large-scale cyberattack. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister and the Law and Justice party chairman, said on Friday that the cyberattack was conducted from the Russian territory.

The newspaper, however, said that there was no any hacking and the materials from Dworczyk's email were leaked by an individual from his closest circle with access to his passwords and accounts.

The Internal Security Agency made such conclusions, the media specified.

The newspaper's source said that the incident was likely caused by a conflict and not political considerations.