UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery Suffered Internal Leak, Not Cyberattack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery Suffered Internal Leak, Not Cyberattack - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The incident which Poland called a cyberattack from the Russian terrirory was in fact an internal leak, Polish newspaper Wyborcza reported on Friday, citing its sources.

On June 9, Polish chancellery chief Michal Dworczyk said that his email and social networks had been hacked. At the same time, he added that no secret information was stolen. On Tuesday, Poland stated that the country faced a large-scale cyberattack. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister and the Law and Justice party chairman, said on Friday that the cyberattack was conducted from the Russian territory.

The newspaper, however, said that there was no any hacking and the materials from Dworczyk's email were leaked by an individual from his closest circle with access to his passwords and accounts.

The Internal Security Agency made such conclusions, the media specified.

The newspaper's source said that the incident was likely caused by a conflict and not political considerations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Same Circle Poland June Media From Hacking

Recent Stories

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

26 minutes ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

2 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

42 minutes ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

42 minutes ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

55 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.