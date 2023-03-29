Polyanskiy on Grain Deal 60-Day Extension: No Party Notified Russia of Objections

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) No country participating in the Black Sea grain deal has sent its official objections to the 60-day extension of the pact, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

The initiative which allows passage of grain, food, and fertilizers from Black Sea ports amid the Ukraine crisis was renewed in mid-March.

While Ukraine and Turkey said the extension was for 120 days, Russia insisted that the deal would be effective for 60 days only.

"If the other two parties do not agree to this, they should have notified us in writing and the deal would have been over but it didn't happen," Polyanskiy said. "It means that if they didn't notify us that they are against the 60-day prolongation, then it is prolonged for 60 days. That's how we count it and we don't have any other coordinates."