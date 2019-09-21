UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Announces Departure Of US Under Secretary For Arms Control Andrea Thompson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Pompeo Announces Departure of US Under Secretary for Arms Control Andrea Thompson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will leave her post after a quarter century of service, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson is a dedicated public servant who brought over 25 years of military experience to her role at the State Department," Pompeo said in a note on her departure. "Her wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills will be missed."

