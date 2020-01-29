Pompeo Discussed With Qatari Emir Regional Developments, Iran - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed over the telephone the latest regional developments and the situation in Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani," Ortagus said on Tuesday afternoon. "The Secretary and the Emir discussed recent regional developments, the US-Qatar bilateral relationship, and Iran's destabilizing behavior.

"

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said earlier in January that he and Al Thani agreed to work toward de-escalating the situation in the middle East, where tensions worsened after the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani earlier this month.

Al Thani said mitigating measures were being taken in the region and confirmed Qatar's support to the Iraqi people and the country's sovereignty.