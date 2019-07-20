MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday offered his condolences to Turkey over this week's murder of a Turkish diplomat in Iraq, in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart.

"The Secretary expressed his condolences to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the July 17 attack in Erbil, Iraq, which resulted in the death of a Turkish diplomat," the Department of State said.

The official from a Turkish consulate and two Iraqis working for the mission were shot down by gunmen who opened fire at a restaurant in the Kurdish-controlled area of Iraq. Turkish and Iraqi authorities are investigating.

Pompeo also said Washington was committed to addressing Turkish security concerns along the Turkey-Syria border but reiterated that the US government had promised to ensure the protection of local partners working with the US forces and the coalition.