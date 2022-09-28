Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - Press Service

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Pope Francis will pay an apostolic visit to Bahrain in early November, the head of the Holy See press office, Matteo Bruni, said on Wednesday.

"Accepting the invitation of the civil and ecclesial authorities, Pope Francis will make the announced Apostolic Journey to Bahrain from 3 to 6 November this year, visiting the cities of Manama and Awali on the occasion of the 'Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence'," Bruni said in a statement.

The program and further details of the trip will be published soon, the head of the press office added.

The Pope's most recent foreign trip was a three-day apostolic visit to Kazakhstan in early September, during which he took part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

