Portugal Nominates Guterres To Run For 2nd Term As UN Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Portugal Nominates Guterres to Run for 2nd Term as UN Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Portugal has sent a letter to the United Nations officially nominating incumbent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a candidate for a second term, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"The government of Portugal has written to the President of the General Assembly and the President of the Security Council officially nominating Antonio Guterres as a candidate for a second term as Secretary-General," Dujarric said.

According to the selection process, a candidate's country of origin must submit a letter of endorsement to participate in the election.

Guterres, who has been serving as the UN chief since January 1, 2017, has one challenger. Earlier in the month, a UN Development Program employee Arora Akanksha, 34, sent a letter to UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir notifying him about her intention to compete for the position Secretary-General.

