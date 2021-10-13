Portugal to create technological free zones for clean energy

(@FahadShabbir)

LISBON, Oct. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Portugal will create three technological free zones (ZLTs) with a profound power sector legislative assessment to generate clean and renewable energy, an official announced on Tuesday.

Portuguese Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy Joao Galamba said the new plan will include developing one ZLT for offshore oceanic energy, one for onshore energy and another for a combination of agriculture and energy.

ZLTs are physical spaces for testing new technologies, allowing experimentation of innovations under special legislation and control by regulatory entities.

Galamba said that there will be "a profound review of all legislation in the electricity sector."The official made the remarks in the city of Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, during the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the creation of "the first industrial Renewable Energy Community in the country.""We want to take advantage of the offshore wind potential as much as possible because Portugal has the conditions unique in Europe and already has a pilot project," he said, referring to the WindFloat Atlantic project, which made Portugal the first country in Continental Europe to build a floating wind farm on the sea.