UrduPoint.com

Portugal To Create Technological Free Zones For Clean Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:15 PM

Portugal to create technological free zones for clean energy

Portugal will create three technological free zones (ZLTs) with a profound power sector legislative assessment to generate clean and renewable energy, an official announced on Tuesday

LISBON, Oct. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Portugal will create three technological free zones (ZLTs) with a profound power sector legislative assessment to generate clean and renewable energy, an official announced on Tuesday.

Portuguese Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy Joao Galamba said the new plan will include developing one ZLT for offshore oceanic energy, one for onshore energy and another for a combination of agriculture and energy.

ZLTs are physical spaces for testing new technologies, allowing experimentation of innovations under special legislation and control by regulatory entities.

Galamba said that there will be "a profound review of all legislation in the electricity sector."The official made the remarks in the city of Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, during the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the creation of "the first industrial Renewable Energy Community in the country.""We want to take advantage of the offshore wind potential as much as possible because Portugal has the conditions unique in Europe and already has a pilot project," he said, referring to the WindFloat Atlantic project, which made Portugal the first country in Continental Europe to build a floating wind farm on the sea.

Related Topics

Electricity Europe Agriculture Viana Portugal All

Recent Stories

S.Korea's ICT export hits record high in September ..

S.Korea's ICT export hits record high in September

1 minute ago
 China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three q ..

China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three quarters

2 minutes ago
 India to Resume Domestic Flights at Full Capacity ..

India to Resume Domestic Flights at Full Capacity From October 18 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 First UN Plane With Aid for Afghanistan to Land in ..

First UN Plane With Aid for Afghanistan to Land in Uzbekistan on Friday - Logist ..

2 minutes ago
 Colombia see World Cup qualifier against Ecuador a ..

Colombia see World Cup qualifier against Ecuador as final

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea to prepare for return to normalcy from COV ..

S.Korea to prepare for return to normalcy from COVID-19 pandemic

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.