President Felicitates President Putin On His Re-election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM

President felicitates President Putin on his re-election

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday conveyed his heartiest felicitations to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Presidential elections.

“I am confident that relations between Pakistan and Russia will grow further under your dynamic leadership,” the president further posted on X account.

