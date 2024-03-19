President Felicitates President Putin On His Re-election
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday conveyed his heartiest felicitations to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Presidential elections.
“I am confident that relations between Pakistan and Russia will grow further under your dynamic leadership,” the president further posted on X account.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties
Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants
More Stories From World
-
UN chief urges disarmament now as nuclear risk reaches ‘highest point in decades’30 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro invokes ghost of Hugo Chavez in reelection bid40 minutes ago
-
AI giant Nvidia unveils higher performing 'superchip'2 hours ago
-
Griezmann record run ends with France forward injured for friendlies2 hours ago
-
Football: Asian qualifying tables for 2026 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Napoli's Jesus accuses Italy defender Acerbi of racist abuse2 hours ago
-
China supports UN in playing positive role in combating Islamophobia9 hours ago
-
Famine in Gaza expected 'anytime' from now, says UN agency9 hours ago
-
Iraqi Kurdish party to boycott local polls in tussle with federal court10 hours ago
-
UN agency chief says Israel blocked him from entering Gaza10 hours ago
-
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence10 hours ago
-
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack10 hours ago