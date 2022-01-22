UrduPoint.com

Prince Andrew High School In Canada's Dartmouth To Be Renamed - Principal

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Prince Andrew High School in Canada's Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, will be renamed amid the sexual assault scandal around the son of Queen Elizabeth II, school principal Craig Campbell said.

"We are changing the name to move in a different direction due to the negative reports about Prince Andrew. We hope to build our identity as a positive, supportive school community with a name to match," Campbell told the CNN broadcaster.

The 61-year old prince is being sued by the 38-year-old American rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, Virginia Giuffre, over rape and sexual abuse that Giuffre says she was subjected to when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has denied all allegations and attempted to dismiss the trial, arguing that Giuffre's 2009 settlement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shielded the royal from legal action against him. That argument was rejected by a US court last week.

After the last week's verdict, Queen Elizabeth II has decided to strip her second son of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages over the case. The decision was supported by an overwhelming majority of British people, the YouGov poll showed.

