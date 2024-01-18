Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 09:20 AM

'Prince of Persia' creator 'never imagined' game would be his magic carpet

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) For video game maker Jordan Mechner, "The Prince of Persia" has allowed him to achieve a childhood dream.

"I had two dreams growing up: make video games and make movies," the acclaimed creator told AFP. "Thanks to 'Prince of Persia' I've achieved both."

Thirteen years after the last instalment of the pioneering game, Mechner's medieval hero is set to make a new appearance in "The Lost Crown", reviving a 30-year-old franchise that has sold more than 20 million copies.

French video game maker Ubisoft will release the new action-adventure Thursday inspired by the "One Thousand and One Nights" folktales.

Much has changed between the game's genesis in Mechner's 1980s California "home studio" to the latest version developed in Ubisoft's studios in the French Mediterranean city of Montpellier.

It was one of the first games to use "motion capture", where movements are first filmed to make them more realistic once transferred to the screen.

Back then, the 59-year-old American who has lived in Montpellier since 2015, used a VHS camera to film his little brother doing the full range of movements the hero would need in the game. He then uploaded them image by image to a computer, using the rotoscoping technique borrowed from 20th century cartoon makers.

Mechner's amateur pianist father was also part of the family affair, composing the game's music. "It really was an artisanal production," he said.

Upon its release in 1989, gamers were impressed by the advanced animation and fluid movements. And it established Mechner, who had already received attention in 1984 with "Karateka", a game he made entirely himself while still a student.

He'd taught himself the basics of programming by reading magazines and experimenting on his Apple II computer which he was given as a teenager.

