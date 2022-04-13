Production of SSJ100 Aircraft With Russian-Made Engine Will Begin in 2024 - Head of Rostec

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The production of passenger planes Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) with a Russian-made engine PD-8 will begin in 2024, with 20 aircraft planned to be made every year, Russia's state-owned defense company Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Wednesday.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation head, Yury Slyusar, said last week that the company plans to launch the maiden flight of the domestically produced passenger plane early next year.

"In 2024, we plan to start production of the mport-free version of Sukhoi Superjet aircraft with domestic PD-8 engines in the amount of 20 pieces annually," Chemezov told the Federation Council.

Commenting on the production of MS-21 aircraft with PD-14 engines, he said that the first six aircraft will be handed over to customers in 2024.