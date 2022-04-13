UrduPoint.com

Production Of SSJ100 Aircraft With Russian-Made Engine Will Begin In 2024 - Head Of Rostec

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Production of SSJ100 Aircraft With Russian-Made Engine Will Begin in 2024 - Head of Rostec

The production of passenger planes Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) with a Russian-made engine PD-8 will begin in 2024, with 20 aircraft planned to be made every year, Russia's state-owned defense company Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The production of passenger planes Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) with a Russian-made engine PD-8 will begin in 2024, with 20 aircraft planned to be made every year, Russia's state-owned defense company Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Wednesday.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation head, Yury Slyusar, said last week that the company plans to launch the maiden flight of the domestically produced passenger plane early next year.

"In 2024, we plan to start production of the mport-free version of Sukhoi Superjet aircraft with domestic PD-8 engines in the amount of 20 pieces annually," Chemezov told the Federation Council.

Commenting on the production of MS-21 aircraft with PD-14 engines, he said that the first six aircraft will be handed over to customers in 2024.

Related Topics

Russia Company

Recent Stories

Andrew McDonald appointed as full-time Australia m ..

Andrew McDonald appointed as full-time Australia men's coach

22 minutes ago
 Where Paris hides some of its best art

Where Paris hides some of its best art

49 seconds ago
 Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Sta ..

Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Station

51 seconds ago
 AIOU commences MEd, MA Education teaching practice ..

AIOU commences MEd, MA Education teaching practice workshops from April 18

53 seconds ago
 At Least 10, Including Foreign Tourists, Killed in ..

At Least 10, Including Foreign Tourists, Killed in Accident in Southern Egypt - ..

56 seconds ago
 DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.