Prosecutors Launch Investigation After Shooting Near Paris Hospital Under 'Murder' Article

The prosecutor's office of Paris launched an investigation under articles related to a muder and an attempted murder over a shooting incident near a hospital that killed one person and injured another

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The prosecutor's office of Paris launched an investigation under articles related to a muder and an attempted murder over a shooting incident near a hospital that killed one person and injured another.

A man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds near a hospital in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital.

The shooter managed to run away, law enforcement agents are currently trying to establish his whereabouts. A police source later told Sputnik that the injured man died.

"The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation under the articles 'murder' and 'attempted murder'. A criminal brigade was tasked with the investigation," the prosecutor's office told Sputnik.