UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutors Launch Investigation After Shooting Near Paris Hospital Under 'Murder' Article

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:38 PM

Prosecutors Launch Investigation After Shooting Near Paris Hospital Under 'Murder' Article

The prosecutor's office of Paris launched an investigation under articles related to a muder and an attempted murder over a shooting incident near a hospital that killed one person and injured another

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The prosecutor's office of Paris launched an investigation under articles related to a muder and an attempted murder over a shooting incident near a hospital that killed one person and injured another.

A man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds near a hospital in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital.

The shooter managed to run away, law enforcement agents are currently trying to establish his whereabouts. A police source later told Sputnik that the injured man died.

"The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation under the articles 'murder' and 'attempted murder'. A criminal brigade was tasked with the investigation," the prosecutor's office told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Died Paris Man Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to E ..

10 minutes ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

9 seconds ago

Maleeka Bokhari holds meeting on implementation of ..

11 seconds ago

Microsoft Says Buying Speech Recognition Service N ..

13 seconds ago

FBR committed to resolving taxpayers concerns

15 seconds ago

French Foreign Minister to Start 3-Day Official Vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.