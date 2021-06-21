UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosperous Armenia Excludes Coalition With Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party - Secretary

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:00 AM

Prosperous Armenia Excludes Coalition With Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party - Secretary

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party that appears to be passing the required 5 percent threshold in the parliamentary vote, does not plan to form a coalition with the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Prosperous Armenia secretary Arman Abovyan told Sputnik.

"I will voice the stance of the leader of our party, Gagik Tsarukyan, who said that he excludes forming a coalition with the government [of Pashinyan]," Abovyan said.

A total of 21 parties and 4 blocs participated in the Sunday snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

The threshold to win a seat in parliament is 5 percent for a given party and 7 percent for a bloc.

According to the latest data from the Central Electoral Commission, with about 30 percent of the ballots counted (607 out of 2,008 polling stations), Pashinyan's party has 58.52 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is second with 18.56 percent. Meanwhile, Prosperous Armenia has 5.32 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Armenia Alliance Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

2 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

5 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.