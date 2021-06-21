YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party that appears to be passing the required 5 percent threshold in the parliamentary vote, does not plan to form a coalition with the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Prosperous Armenia secretary Arman Abovyan told Sputnik.

"I will voice the stance of the leader of our party, Gagik Tsarukyan, who said that he excludes forming a coalition with the government [of Pashinyan]," Abovyan said.

A total of 21 parties and 4 blocs participated in the Sunday snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

The threshold to win a seat in parliament is 5 percent for a given party and 7 percent for a bloc.

According to the latest data from the Central Electoral Commission, with about 30 percent of the ballots counted (607 out of 2,008 polling stations), Pashinyan's party has 58.52 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is second with 18.56 percent. Meanwhile, Prosperous Armenia has 5.32 percent.