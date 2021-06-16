Putin arrives in Geneva for Biden summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday for a summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday for a summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years.

Putin's plane touched down in Geneva at 12:27 pm (1027 GMT), shortly before the first summit between the two leaders was set to begin, with cyber attacks, election meddling and rights abuses among the many contentious issues on the agenda.