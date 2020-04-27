Putin Awards Hero of Labor to Doctor Leonid Roshal - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the title of Hero of Labor to pediatrician Leonid Roshal, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal.

"To award the title of Hero of Labor of Russia to Roshal Leonid Mikhailovich, President of the Moscow state healthcare institution Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology Research Institute, for labor services to the state and the people," the decree says.

Roshal, born in 1933, celebrates his birthday on Monday.

The president also awarded the title of Hero of Labor to the director of Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant Leonid Belykh, coach of the Regional sports Training Center Dmitry Mindiashvili, operator of the hot rolling mill of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) Alexander Motorin and the artistic director of Maly Theater Yuri Solomin.